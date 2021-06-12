DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. 3,202,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,284. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

