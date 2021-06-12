DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after acquiring an additional 350,836 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.