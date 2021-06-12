Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading 5% Lower This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $41.17 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.00791350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.57 or 0.08354206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00086928 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.