Dynamite 24 Hour Volume Hits $83,483.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $167,538.77 and $83,483.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00151569 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.10 or 0.00710042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,608 coins and its circulating supply is 391,360 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

