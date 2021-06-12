E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the May 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY remained flat at $$12.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,314. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

