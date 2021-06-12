Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EAXR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08.
About Ealixir
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.