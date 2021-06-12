Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EAXR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. Ealixir has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08.

Get Ealixir alerts:

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.