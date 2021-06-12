EasyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00012948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.00789597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.93 or 0.08283984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086142 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

