Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Up 442.9% in May

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

