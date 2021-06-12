eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $716.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00456465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000107 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

