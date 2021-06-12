Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Echo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 892 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

