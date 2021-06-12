EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0021 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $95,423.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00799846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.43 or 0.08380302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00086824 BTC.

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

