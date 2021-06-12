ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

TSE:ECN opened at C$8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.31. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

