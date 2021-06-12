Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,034 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Ecolab worth $271,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.50. The company had a trading volume of 721,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.43. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

