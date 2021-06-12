Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EDNMY stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.
About Edenred
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.
