Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EDNMY stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00.

Get Edenred alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDNMY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.