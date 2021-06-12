Edgeware Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.33 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $52.33 million and approximately $715,940.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.00791118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.12 or 0.08306304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086232 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.