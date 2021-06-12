Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Edison International worth $29,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

EIX opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

