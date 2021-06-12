Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.49% of Editas Medicine worth $240,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

EDIT opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

