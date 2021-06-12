EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.50. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 35,057 shares trading hands.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

