EDUCare Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. EDUCare has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $1.08 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDUCare has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00799633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.62 or 0.08369024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086866 BTC.

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

