EFFORCE (WOZX) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.66 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EFFORCE has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $58.66 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00788686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.31 or 0.08288300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00086964 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,155,992 coins. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

