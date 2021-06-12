Egretia One Day Volume Hits $2.08 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00798728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.83 or 0.08366345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086772 BTC.

Egretia is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

