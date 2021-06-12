eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.10.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in eHealth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in eHealth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in eHealth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

