Einsteinium Trading 58.2% Lower This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 58.2% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $23.17 million and $465,506.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00455449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,752,328 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

