El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 70,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,918. The firm has a market cap of $624.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

