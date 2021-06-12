El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 70,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,918. The firm has a market cap of $624.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
