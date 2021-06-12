Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$908,536.60. Insiders have sold a total of 34,542 shares of company stock worth $460,307 in the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.85. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.73 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

