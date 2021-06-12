Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $426,398.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $426,398.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00173166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00195760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.01131932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.28 or 1.00044547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.