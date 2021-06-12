Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $146.39 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

