Electrum Dark (ELD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $85.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $7,153.18 and approximately $85.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.50 or 0.00601331 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

