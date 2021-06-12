Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,503.43

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $98,503.43 and $26.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.94 or 0.06697531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00154893 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,831,910 coins and its circulating supply is 45,780,578 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

