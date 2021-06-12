Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.01 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,632 shares of company stock worth $65,037,602. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.