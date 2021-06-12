Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.06 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,002,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,373,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -681.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,231,441 shares of company stock worth $103,757,045. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

