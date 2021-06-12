Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $2,280,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Plug Power by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $2,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
PLUG stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.
Plug Power Profile
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.
