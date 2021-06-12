Elrond Price Hits $80.70 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $37.45 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $80.70 or 0.00225490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005426 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,876,404 coins and its circulating supply is 17,612,256 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

