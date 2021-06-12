ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $73,033.97 and approximately $20,497.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00789319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.44 or 0.08223973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086388 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

