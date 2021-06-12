Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. Eltek shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 7,449 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.73% of Eltek worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.