Elysian (ELY) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $220,875.20 and approximately $651,440.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00791718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.90 or 0.08340846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00086994 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

