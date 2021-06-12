Elysian Tops One Day Trading Volume of $853,793.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $217,605.20 and approximately $853,793.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00789319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.44 or 0.08223973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086388 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

