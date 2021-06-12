Emerald Crypto Market Capitalization Tops $343,583.96 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $343,583.96 and $46.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

