Emercoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $25,949.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,542,456 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

