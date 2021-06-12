Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions makes up about 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.17% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $58,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,588,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

NYSE:EBS opened at $63.51 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.