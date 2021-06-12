Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

