Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.08. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 114,165 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $218.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.56 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

