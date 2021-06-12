Empty Set Dollar Trading Up 11.9% This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $26.02 million and approximately $104,197.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00170053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00195919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.02 or 0.01120204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,809.22 or 0.99779019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

