Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Endo International worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Endo International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.45. Endo International plc has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.