Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Down 49.6% Over Last 7 Days

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $25.39 million and approximately $327,078.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.80 or 0.00457089 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017231 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

