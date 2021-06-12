Energi Price Tops $1.98 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Energi has a market cap of $82.96 million and $417,594.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00222758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,875,688 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

