Energycoin (ENRG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $104,782.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

