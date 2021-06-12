Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $154.68 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00792438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.08352578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00086244 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

