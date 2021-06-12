Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Enova International worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,335. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

