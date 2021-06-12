Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Head to Head Analysis

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cabaletta Bio and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.33%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.47%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -5.94 Entera Bio $370,000.00 243.41 -$9.98 million ($0.55) -6.91

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15% Entera Bio -3,448.54% -243.01% -135.04%

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis. It is also developing EB613 for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

